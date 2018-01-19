Tow truck driver narrowly dodges death when car goes airborne

DETROIT, Mich. - Michigan State Police reminded motorists to slow down in bad weather with a video showing a crash in Detroit.

The crash happened Wednesday on the ramp from southbound M-39 to eastbound I-96. A car coming onto the freeway from an entrance ramp hit the truck and stopped on the back of the flatbed.

"Our life is more important than where you've got to be," Fred Kennedy said.

Kennedy, the tow truck driver, had to run into the freeway to avoid being hit. The driver insists he wasn't going too fast.

Authorities reminded motorists to make room for emergency crews by giving them a lane.

We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 18, 2018

