5 things to know about Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai is making headlines along with her fiance -- Texans star JJ Watt -- after they announced their engagement Sunday.
Ohai, 27, has been a well-known professional Houston athlete for the past five years. Here are some facts you probably didn’t know about Kealia Ohai:
- She was the first draft pick for the Houston Dash in 2014.
- She is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer.
- She made three appearances with the U.S. national team.
- She is the Dash team captain.
- Team members and coach call her K.
