5 things to know about Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai is making headlines along with her fiance -- Texans star JJ Watt -- after they announced their engagement Sunday.

Ohai, 27, has been a well-known professional Houston athlete for the past five years. Here are some facts you probably didn’t know about Kealia Ohai:

She was the first draft pick for the Houston Dash in 2014. She is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer. She made three appearances with the U.S. national team. She is the Dash team captain. Team members and coach call her K.

