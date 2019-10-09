This is nuts! Squirrels stash hundreds of walnuts under car hood

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Talk about a nutty story.

A Pennsylvania couple made a baffling discovery after smelling what they thought was something burning from the hood of their car.

Chris Persic's wife called him Monday and told him her car smelled like it was burning. The car hadn't been driven since late last week.

Once they popped the hood, they couldn't believe their eyes.

Persic said it took nearly an hour to clean out the grass and walnuts that squirrels had stashed under the hood. Once they got the car to an auto shop, even more walnuts were found.

Persic said he thinks more than 200 walnuts were removed.

Click here to read more about the story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.