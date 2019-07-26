TERRIFYING VIDEO: 5-year-old shot in road rage incident captured on camera

MILWAUKEE - A road rage incident led to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in Milwaukee.

Home surveillance video captured the harrowing moments of the incident that ended with gunfire Thursday in the 3300 block of North 44th Street.

Words are exchanged as the van passes the car, and comes to a stop, but the arguing doesn't.

It's unclear what the arguing was about, but eventually a man in the van gets out and confronts the driver of the sedan, which then drives off. That's when the driver of the van pulls out a gun and begins shooting.

A bullet hit a 5-year-old girl in the car. Milwaukee police say the child was treated and released.

The suspected road rage shooting came on the same day another man pleaded not guilty to a road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris earlier this month.

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested later Thursday in connection to the shooting.



