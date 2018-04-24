Teen's racially controversial promposal goes viral

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida teen is in hot water after he asked a girl to prom using a message some students consider racist.

Over the weekend, a post appeared on social media of a Riverview student, who is not being identified, asking a girl to prom with a controversial message: "If I was black I'd be picking cotton. But I'm white so I'm picking you."

"We've been knowing him since freshman year," said Riverview High School student Nolan Rerez. "I never thought he would say something like that."

Another student, Erin Williams, shared the post that has since gone viral. She and other students say they are outraged.

"I think it was something that he thought was going be funny, but it's not," Williams said.

The Sarasota County School District is investigating. Officials spoke with the teen and his parents.

School officials held a meeting with students about the issue and the district announced it will team with up the NAACP to host student roundtable discussions.

"Although the message is one student's opinion, we take the matter of racial relations and school safety seriously," a school spokesperson said.

"I want people to learn, really think about what you say because it has effects on other people," said student Dominic Williams

Some students said they don't want riots, and they said the incident doesn't reflect on the school as a whole. They said they hope it starts a conversation.

"This is a good thing to talk about, because you have to recognize something to change it and then you have to keep it that way," Erin Williams said.

The student who made the proposal has apologized.

The school district has not announced whether he will face disciplinary action.

