Teen's traffic stop goes from bad to worse in viral dashcam video

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. - A teen who was pulled over in West St. Paul, Minnesota, racked up a number of violations.

The West St. Paul Police Department released the dashcam video of the traffic stop on Facebook and it's gone viral.

WCCO-TV reports a 19-year-old driver ran a stop sign in front of a police officer who pulled the teen over.

The teen said told the officer she was speeding and eating a sub sandwich.

But that was just the start.

KSTP-TV reports the young woman was issued citations for:

Failure to stop at stop sign Broken tail light Speeding Distracted driving No driver's license No proof of insurance Outstanding arrest warrant Possession of marijuana Open container Possession of alcohol under 21 Possession of drug paraphernalia

"It seems like you're just kind of flying through life on the seat of your pants and not making real good choices," the officer said to the teen. "It might be a good time in your life to evaluate what you're doing."

Police arrested the driver, but didn't release her name.

