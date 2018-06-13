Teacher forced out of job over transgender policy, he says

BROWNSBURG, Ind. - A Brownsburg, Indiana orchestra teacher's resignation was accepted by the school board Monday.

John Kluge is fighting to keep his job after he submitted what he called a provisional resignation -- one he thought he could withdraw. Kluge says he's losing the job because of his religious beliefs.

Kluge says his religious freedom rights were violated by a school policy saying teachers must call transgender students by the new names they choose. Instead, he called all of his students by their last names only all last year with school permission.

"As a Christian, I believe God has created us male and female and it would be going against my Christian convictions to encourage them in transgenderism," Kluge said.

Kluge said he handed in a letter of resignation, but was told he could withdraw it. When he tried to do that he was told it had already been accepted.

Read more at WTHR

NBC News/ WTHR