HOUSTON - Target customers are standing in long lines to purchase merchandise after a nationwide register outage impacted stores, according to reports.

Target has since caught wind of what's happening and tweeted out an apology to customers who were affected.

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

Many shoppers are using the hashtag #Targetdown to express the inconvenience.

Please don’t come at us Target employees 🤧. We have nothing to do with this #targetdown — Nasia Monet (@naaassia__) June 15, 2019

#Targetdown When it's the day before Father's Day and you have procrastinated and you're at Target and the registers are all down pic.twitter.com/m4elzSvHWG — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) June 15, 2019

When you’re on break while all of Target’s registers are down #targetdown pic.twitter.com/fGpebyPMhd — allie humenay (@Allie29allie) June 15, 2019