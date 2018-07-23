Sunken duck boat raised from Missouri lake

BRANSON, Mo. - The duck boat that capsized during a storm in southwestern Missouri last week -- a disaster that left 17 people dead -- was raised to the surface of Table Rock Lake on Monday in an effort overseen by the Coast Guard.

The Ride the Ducks Branson amphibious vessel had 31 people on board when it left the shore Thursday on the lake near Branson, Missouri, as a severe thunderstorm whipped up intense winds and waves.

The Coast Guard surfaced the sunken duck boat on Monday, a process that was expected to last into the afternoon, and plans to then take the boat to a facility for further inspection. The process to lift the boat and tow it to shore involved several divers, a barge crane and water pumps.

Coast Guard Captain Scott Stoermer said the vessel was resting on the bottom of the lake, about 80 feet underwater.

In addition to the salvage effort, investigators are looking into questions about the accident, including ones about the weather, life jackets, the boat and the actions of the crew, officials said.

VIDEO: Coast Guard talks about raising sunken boat

Copyright CNN