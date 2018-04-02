LIVE: SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket for International Space Station cargo run

HOUSTON - SpaceX will launch another Falcon 9 rocket Monday as part of a mission to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The rocket will send the company’s Dragon spacecraft with nearly 3 tons of supplies and experiments to the ISS.

A backup launch window is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. Tuesday if Monday’s launch has to be scrapped.

This will be the 14th resupply mission to the ISS for SpaceX.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the launch.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.