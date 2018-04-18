CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft was back on the pad for another shot at launch, and this time it was successful.

VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon rocket blasts off with Tess satellite from Cape Canaveral

The SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off with the Tess satellite Wednesday evening from Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX halted Monday's countdown for extra rocket checks.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or Tess, will peer at hundreds of thousands of bright neighboring stars, seeking planets that might support life. Scientists expect Tess to identify thousands of planets in our cosmic backyard, adding to the bounty provided over the past decade by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope.

The planets discovered by Kepler are too distant and too faint for practical study. But those found by Tess should be close enough for mega telescopes in the future to detect any atmospheric signs of life.

