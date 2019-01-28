Space Shuttle Challenger disaster happened on this date in 1986

HOUSTON - Today marks a somber anniversary in U.S. history.

The Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on this date in 1986.

The tragedy occurred 73 seconds after liftoff.

Officials later determined that a rocket booster failure caused the fuel tank to ignite.

Among the seven crew members killed on that fateful day was Christa McAuliffe. She would have been the first teacher to make it to outer space.

Hours after the explosion President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation.

He honored the fallen crew saying they "slipped the surly bonds of earth" to "touch the face of God."

