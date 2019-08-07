SO MOVING: Couple weds at hospital as woman fights for life

OMAHA, Neb. - A woman in Nebraska is fighting for her life -- and her one final wish was to marry the love of her life. Thanks to the generosity of strangers and staff at the hospital in Omaha that wish came true.

Melissa Jordan, 31, is suffering from incurable liver and renal failure.

When she expressed her desire to marry her longtime partner and fiancée Boenerges Duran, the team at CHI Bergan Mercy made it happen.

Debra Reed, a nurse practitioner, explained the event grew after a social media post.

"Originally we thought we'll just go out and buy a dress and buy some flowers and do something real simple,” she said. “And on a whim last Wednesday night I decided that I would put a post on this wedding Facebook page that I'm on."

Reed says strangers stepped up to provide a dress, photography, cake, flowers, and more.





