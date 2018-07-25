Single winning $522 Mega Millions ticket sold in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. - For one lucky person, this week just got a whole lot better.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, according to a tweet on the state lottery's verified Twitter feed.

UPDATE: Only one #MegaMillions ticket matched all 6 numbers to win $522 MILLION!! And that ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie's Liquors. #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) July 25, 2018

The winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road, the tweet said. It's the sole winning ticket, according to Mega Millions. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

The store stands to receive $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

"I hope he does a lot of charity, and maybe take care of all the family members and relatives around him or her. Whoever the person is, I wish good luck to them," store owner Kewal Sachdev told CNN affiliate KRON.

The winner has one year to come forward and claim the money. The cash value of the jackpot was $308.1 million.

“This has been an exciting roll,” said Mega Millions Lead Director Gordon Medenica, who also works as the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director. “Congratulations to California for taking home the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.”

According to Mega Millions, eight tickets matched the five main numbers to win the game’s second prize. Two of them were sold in Massachusetts and Texas. The winners ended up with $3 million each because they added the Megaplier option.

The Texas quick-pick ticket was sold at a Food Fast store in Gun Barrel City, near Dallas.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million -- was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

