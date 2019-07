Several people shot at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California

Google Maps

GILROY, Calif. - At least five people were shot Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman says.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

Just in: Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down in an active shooter incident at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. https://t.co/AftFcIRNh7 pic.twitter.com/T7GpmeaRmE — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) July 29, 2019

The Gilroy Police Department on its Twitter account issued a statement saying: "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B."

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

