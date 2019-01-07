Sheriff's deputy fired after shooting of small dog captured on camera

Deputy Keenan Wallace was fired from the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office after a video showed him shooting a Chihuahua on Friday night.

CONWAY, Ark. - A sheriff's office in central Arkansas has fired a deputy who was captured on video shooting and wounding a small dog while on duty.

Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said on the office's Facebook page Saturday that Deputy Keenan Wallace was "relieved of his duties" one day after the incident in Conway, about 25 miles north of Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Wallace was responding to a call Friday evening when the dog, named Reese's, was shot in the face. An earlier statement from the sheriff's office said the dog was aggressive.

On Friday evening, January 4th an unfortunate incident occurred involving a Faulkner County Deputy firing his weapon at... Posted by Faulkner County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 4, 2019

We were having difficulties involving our Facebook page. It has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. Posted by Faulkner County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 5, 2019

Good Evening, Since taking office in 2017, I have been an advocate of integrity, professionalism and transparency. I... Posted by Faulkner County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 5, 2019

Doug Canady, who recorded the shooting, tells the newspaper he took Reese's to a veterinarian and that the dog has a broken jaw.

Watch the video below [WARNING: Graphic]

Officer in Conway AR shot a innocent dog on private property without a warrant! just a stray dog wanting attention and barking like any other didn’t even kill the dog just left it to suffer. Total bullshit. Prayers to the owner who just lost their dog:( pic.twitter.com/lXYKk06ehG — Catie (@catiejwoodson) January 5, 2019

Ryals says prosecutors are reviewing the case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.