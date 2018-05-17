Senate confirms Gina Haspel as CIA director

The U.S. Senate confirmed Gina Haspel as the next director of the CIA on Thursday.
Haspel replaces Mike Pompeo, who became secretary of state.
Haspel's role in the George W. Bush administration's interrogation program was front-and-center for her confirmation hearing, where she faced pointed questions about her views on interrogation of detainees and her role in the destruction of CIA tapes.
