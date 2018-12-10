Sandy Hook group's new PSA to highlight warning signs

A still from the Sandy Hook Promise PSA posted on Facebook, as seen on Dec. 10, 2018.

NEWTOWN, Conn. - An organization formed by the parents of children killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School is coming out with a public service announcement designed to help identify individuals planning mass shootings.

Officials with Sandy Hook Promise say many such shootings followed warning signs that were either ignored or misunderstood.

Point Of View Sometimes you need to see things from a different point of view to understand the problem. Watch our powerful new film, “Point of View” and know the warning signs of gun violence at sandyhookpromise.org. Posted by Sandy Hook Promise on Monday, December 10, 2018

The PSA was shot by some big-name Hollywood filmmakers, including director Rupert Sanders.

The group says the short piece will "bring to life the mind of a school shooter as he plans an attack."

Its release is scheduled to coincide with the sixth anniversary of the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators.

