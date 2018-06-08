Remembering, honoring former first lady Barbara Bush on her birthday

HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush is loved, revered and missed by even strangers.

June 8 would have been her 93rd birthday, and people traveled from all over the nation to pay tribute.

"Today would have been my grandmother's 93rd birthday, which is just amazing to think about, and obviously, because we're not here, it's just a day for our family and for people who loved her, across this city and across this country, to remember her," said her grandson, Pierce Bush.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station was filled with people looking to remember the beloved first lady, who dedicated her life to others through the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy -- and her various attempts to break barriers as a woman in the public eye.

Karen Ehlert traveled from Montgomery to the library to remember her. It's the activity she chose to do on her birthday.

"Barbara Bush and I shared a birthday -- Today is my birthday, and today, I wanted to come to the library today and see her resting place," Ehlert said. "It's like you knew her. She was a strong matriarch."

At the back of the museum is her grave, which is adorned with a beautiful flower wreath, a rose and pearls. Some of the pearls were put there by strangers. Barbara Bush, however, knew no strangers and shared pearls of wisdom with her family.

"She would always say, 'You should always live a life that's bigger than just yourself," Pierce said. "She shaped me into the man I am today."

Ordinary people, such as David Daniels, cherishes the time he met Barbara Bush at the White House, while on vacation.

"Barbara Bush was walking down with her grandchildren and she introduced her grandchildren and we spent some time talking with her and it was like talking with your grandmother. She was a sincere human being and you felt like you were talking to a member of your family," Daniels said.

George H.W. Bush's birthday is just four days away. On Twitter, the president wished his wife of 73 years a happy birthday.

Sending our gratitude and family love on this special day to all who are helping carry forward the selfless work of one Barbara Pierce Bush. She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ilPN2tmHIG — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2018

The Presidential Library in College Station will be celebrating their birthdays, Barbara Bush would have wanted, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., There will be a tribute to Barbara Bush.

