Quick-thinking TSA officer gets rid of smoking luggage

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Surveillance video shows a TSA agent at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport finding and getting rid of a smoking bag.

A passenger alerted the officer to the luggage. The lead officer, Darrell Wade, grabbed the bag and carried it to a safe area just outside the terminal.

Police said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning vape battery.

Just a reminder, e-cigarettes, vaporizers, vape pens, atomizers and electronic nicotine delivery systems powered by batteries are not allowed in checked baggage.

