Quake off coast of Alaska spurs tsunami watch along West Coast

A tsunami alert has been issued after an 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Alaska coast.

The earthquake struck 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska at 1:32 a.m. PST, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake had a depth of about 6 miles, according to USGS.

A tsunami warning has been issued along the British Columbia and Alaskan coast, and a tsunami watch has been issued for the Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaiian coasts, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

Warnings from the National Weather Service to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland," the Associated Press reports.

Residents were awaken in the middle of the night by the sounds of emergency sirens.

tsunami sirens going off in kodiak after the earthquake, i usually only ever hear the weekly siren test at 2pm on wednesdays so hearing it at 1am on tuesday is actually terrifying!! pic.twitter.com/ea5y7U6xnf — kylie j (@scarygirI) January 23, 2018

The Kodiak Police Department took to Facebook to warn people to get to out of their homes and make it 100 feet or more above sea level.

"This is not a drill," the officer said.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away in Anchorage, according to the AP.

Nathaniel Moore, who was on a boat in Kodiak, said he and others are heading for higher ground amid the tsunami warning. "The whole town is evacuating," he told CNN early Tuesday.

One Twitter user posted video of he dozens of people evacuating as the threat of a tsunami looms.

Heather Rand, who was in Anchorage, told CNN that the earthquake "was a slow roller, so it was felt for at least a minute before the real rolling started." She said it felt like the longest earthquake she had ever experienced and reported no damage besides cracks in the drywall.

