Coast Guard searches Gulf of Mexico for missing Oklahoma plane

FREEPORT, Texas - The Coast Guard is searching a part of the Gulf of Mexico after the pilot of an airplane from Oklahoma bound for Texas appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, officials said Thursday.

Officials said the search began Wednesday after the Eighth Coast Guard District command center in New Orleans received reports from national defense command that the pilot of the single-engine Cirrus plane traveling from Oklahoma City to Georgetown, Texas, was unresponsive most likely because of hypoxia.

Navy aircraft were launched to investigate, officials said. Those crews reported the pilot was slouched over and appeared unconscious, officials said.

Coast Guard crews are now searching an area about 135 miles north of the Yucatan Peninsula, officials said.

The Mexican Navy is also assisting with the search, officials said.

