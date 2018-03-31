Police: Would-be-robber assaults Walgreens employee in Montrose

HOUSTON - Houston police are hoping that surveillance video of a man attempting to rob a Walgreens Thursday will help lead to an arrest, officials said.

The incident was reported at 12:26 a.m. at 3317 Montrose.

Houston police said the man entered the Walgreens and asked the cashier for a drone and headphones to purchase. Police said when the man attempted to purchase the items, his card was declined.

The cashier told authorities he became suspicious of the man's behavior and put the drone on the floor behind the register, police said. That's when the man pushed the employee and attempted to grab the drone, but the employee tossed the drone down one the the aisles, police said.

The employee managed to push the drone to the back of the store, while the man chased it and kicked the employee in the ribs, police said. After the scuffle, police said, the man ran out of the store without the drone or any merchandise.

Police described the attacker as a 35-to 40-year-old black man, 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 220 to 250 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.