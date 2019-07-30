Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart, report says

West Mifflin police released these photos of a young woman said to have urinated on potatoes at a Walmart store.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Police are trying to find a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a western Pennsylvania Walmart store, the Associated Press reported.

West Mifflin police posted several surveillance photos on its Twitter account of the young woman. It is not known when the incident took place.



A Walmart representative told WPXI-TV an employee saw what the woman was doing. In a statement, Walmart told the station it "it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area."

Walmart says it is working with police to find the person and have her prosecuted.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.