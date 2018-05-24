Police rescue children from second-story ledge of home

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Police in Florida sprang into action when they saw a woman with two children standing on a second-story ledge of a house Saturday.

Investigators said the woman may have been high on drugs at the time.

The entire rescue was recorded on officers' body cameras.

"I didn't think about being so close to the ledge, wasn't even taking into consideration the weather. It was wet obviously, but my primary concern was getting the kids safely off that roof," said one responding officer, who was unidentified.

"So I had to sit there with a restrainer and hold her down while she was trying to get up or jump, or whatever she was trying to do off the roof," said another unidentified police officer.

"We are dealing with a pouring rain on Saturday, slanted roof. (It was a) very dangerous situation and the officers started to, you know, we had hesitation going to the roof," said a third unidentified police officer.

The woman was taken to a mental health facility. Police said she could face criminal charges.

The Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the two children. The incident remains under investigation.

2018 CNN/ Click2Houston