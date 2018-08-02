Pole dancing for kids? Parents under fire for their controversial decision

A St. Louis mother and father are teaching their kids how to pole dance.

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis, Missouri mother and father are teaching their kids, including their son and young daughters, how to pole dance.

Lindsey Teall is an exotic dancer. She said pole dancing includes dance, gymnastics and performing arts.

Teall said she's gotten a lot of backlash for teaching her kids how to to pole dance. Her son is 11 and her daughters are just 3 and 5 years old.

"There still seems to be this weird stigma attached to it, that you can't separate the exotic from the sport, and we're trying to put a stop to that, if we can," Teall said.

"If someone is thinking about it in that light, we're not the problem. That's their mind, their mind is the one in the gutter," said Jake Night, Teall's husband.

