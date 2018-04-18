PearlsforBarbara: How the internet is honoring Barbara Bush

Former first lady Barbara Bush looks on before game five of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush was known for many things – championing literacy, an enduring love story and her pearls.

Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston, surrounded by her family. She was 92.

As the nation mourns a remarkable woman, the internet seized on Bush’s signature fashion statement as a way to pay tribute to “America’s grandmother.”

The hashtag #PearlsforBarbara began trending shortly after Bush’s death.

#PearlsforBarbara

Politics aside - just honoring a fine woman - a strong woman. She loved her family and America. Wearing pearls today. RIP pic.twitter.com/7a08mEwnwb — Lisa H Fitzpatrick (@lisahfitz) April 18, 2018

You can follow posts that are using the hashtag in the box below.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.