PearlsforBarbara: How the internet is honoring Barbara Bush

HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush was known for many things – championing literacy, an enduring love story and her pearls.
Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston, surrounded by her family. She was 92.
As the nation mourns a remarkable woman, the internet seized on Bush’s signature fashion statement as a way to pay tribute to “America’s grandmother.”
The hashtag #PearlsforBarbara began trending shortly after Bush’s death.
In memory of #BarbaraPierceBush, I'm wearing #PearlsforBarbara #RIPBarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/tMYorrf62v — MaryPat_79 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@MaryPat_79) April 18, 2018
#PearlsforBarbara
Politics aside - just honoring a fine woman - a strong woman. She loved her family and America. Wearing pearls today. RIP pic.twitter.com/7a08mEwnwb — Lisa H Fitzpatrick (@lisahfitz) April 18, 2018
Early morning flight, but I remembered my #PearlsforBarbara! pic.twitter.com/JnI6oS5Y7O — JASMINE (@CarpeDiemJBS) April 18, 2018
You can follow posts that are using the hashtag in the box below.
