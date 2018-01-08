LOS ANGELES - Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.
The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.
WATCH: 'Your time is up!' Oprah accepts Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award
Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton" tweeted "She's running. A new day is on the way."
Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018
She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018
Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.
She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.
WATCH: Oprah speaks about sexual harassment backstage at the Golden Globes
She says "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have."
#Oprah2020: Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case
