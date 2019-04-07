Ohio police video shows suspect ramming patrol cars

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Newly-released Ohio police video shows a driver in a stolen vehicle ramming several patrol cars.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found a stolen Dodge Ram on Wednesday.

As troopers tried to block in the vehicle and make contact with the male driver, he accelerated and hit a patrol car.

The highway patrol said troopers tried to take the suspect into custody but he rammed two more cruisers and sped away.

The truck was later found, but nobody was inside.

There were no serious injuries.

Police are now following leads to try and find the suspect.

