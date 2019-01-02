Numbers drawn for $425 million Mega Millions' New Year's Day jackpot

(CNN) - New year, new (richer by $425 million) you.

It could happen, if you're lucky (really, really, really lucky).

The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in its history, after the December 28 drawing named no big winners. This will be the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of a new year and has so far only been won once on that day, in 2008.

The winning numbers were drawn for the $425 million Mega Millions prize on New Year's Day.

Check your tickets to see if you won!

Here are the winning numbers:

57, 70, 34, 62, 44

MegaBall: 14

Megaplier: 4

Unsure of what to do with the extra cash?

You could always just buy a couple of islands. Maybe you could own a part of the moon. Or slurp on some luxury $300 ice cubes.

There are options -- that is, if you beat the 1 in 302 million odds of winning the jackpot.

