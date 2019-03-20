Now that's a knife: Video shows store clerk fighting off knife-wielding robbers with machete

Security cameras were rolling when an Alabama convenience store clerk armed with a machete faced two knife-wielding criminals during a recent robbery attempt.

It happened at 3:15 am on Saturday, March 16.

According to police, suspect Seth Holcomb walked up to the counter to make a purchase. He leaves the store and then comes back in as if to make a second purchase. Then, he pulled out a knife at the counter. What he didn't expect was that the clerk would pull out a machete of his own.

"Holcomb entered and actually started to buy something which he did, then started to buy something else, going back and forth to his car as if he was building the nerve to make his move. In his second trip to the counter, he pulls his knife to demand cash and the clerk pulls his bigger knife," explained Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.

Authorities say Holcomb tried to run away at that point, but the clerk remotely locked the door and called police.

The pair eventually did manage to get away, but were arrested a short distance from the store. WAFF reported both are charged with robbery, among other offenses.

