No prison time for woman accused of trying to drown newborn baby in McDonald's toilet

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A California woman accused of trying to drown her newborn baby in a toilet moments after giving birth in a McDonald’s bathroom will not face prison time.

Instead, the judge sentenced 27-year-old Sarah Lockner to four years of supervised probation.

Lockner was initially facing a charge of attempted murder, but pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of felony child endangerment.

Authorities say Lockner gave birth to the infant boy while she was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s in September of 2017.

The child was hospitalized and has since recovered and is now living with his father's aunt, KRON reported.



