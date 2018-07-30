New, clearer video released of gunman in slaying of Med Center doctor

HOUSTON - New surveillance video was released Monday of the man who police say gunned down a doctor in the Texas Medical Center more than a week ago.

Houston police tweeted the video of a man on a bicycle taken moments after the July 20 shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht while riding his bike along Main Street.

The video is some of the clearest yet of the gunman, who police described as white or Hispanic, about 30 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a gray-colored short-sleeve shirt, khaki shorts and a light-colored ball cap. He was last seen riding a light-colored mountain bike westbound on Southgate Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-22-8477.

UPDATE #6: Additional surveillance video released of the suspect in an area neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting. No other details at this time. Anyone w/ information urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/nWp9EyRQlk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2018

