Naked newborn baby found dead in woman's backyard

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. - Police said they found the body of a newborn baby girl outside of a home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The baby's mother, Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 24, with first-degree murder, KMGH reported.

A Highlands Ranch woman found the newborn girl in her backyard, naked and lifeless.

Neighbor Eric Updyke said, "As a father, my heart's breaking."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office won't say how or why the baby was dropped off.

Chief Steve Johnson says Wasinger-Konrad lived in a room she rented at a house next-door to the house where she allegedly dropped off the baby.

"The child was found in the backyard on the porch, no coverings, nothing, completely naked, and like I said with the umbilical cord and everything still attached," Johnson said.

The heart-wrenching discovery is leaving many asking why.

Linda Prudhomme, executive director of the Colorado Safe Haven for Newborns, said, “Research shows that for every baby that's found dead there are at least two more that were abandoned and never found."

Prudhomme said this tragedy sheds light on the importance of raising awareness on the Safe Haven Law that allows parents to drop off their newborns at fire stations and hospitals, no questions asked.

"The Safe Haven law gives these desperate women a safe alternative,” Prudhomme said. “They have the opportunity to protect their secret and their baby."

Wasinger-Konrad is being held on no-bond. Her next court appearance is set for Jan. 9, when she will be officially charged.

