Murder charges filed against man in case of missing Colorado mom

Colorado prosecutors filed five charges against Patrick Frazee in the death of Kelsey Berreth, his missing fiancee and mother of his 1-year-old daughter.

(CNN) - Colorado prosecutors filed five charges against Patrick Frazee in the death of Kelsey Berreth, his missing fiancee and mother of his 1-year-old daughter.

Frazee showed no emotion in Teller County Court on Monday morning.

He was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree, District Attorney Dan May said.

Frazee is accused of killing Berreth, who disappeared last month.

Prosecutors filed two murder charges because they have different theories. One says he acted alone to kill Berreth, and another says he alone or with other people killed her during a robbery.

The three solicitation charges refer to soliciting the murder in three separate incidents. It could mean he allegedly solicited the same person three times or three people on different occasions.

Frazee's arrest came almost a month after Berreth vanished on Thanksgiving near Woodland Park, a city between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Authorities do not believe Berreth is alive, but they did not found her body. They have not determined a motive.

Frazee is being held without bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for January 29.

If convicted, Frazee could face the death penalty.

Copyright 2018 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.