Mom chases down, attacks school bus with hammer after fight involving her daughter, police say

GLENDALE, Wisc. - A mother in Glendale, Wisconsin has been charged with disorderly conduct after police say she forced a school bus to stop and banged on the windows and the hood with a hammer.

The incident happened in late April, but Magan Gumbus was just charged this month.

The criminal complaint says Gumbus' daughter was involved in a fight on the bus and she called asking for her mom to pick her up. The bus driver told police that Gumbus tried to get the bus to stop several times by pulling her car in front of it. At one point the woman can be seen hitting the bus with a hammer in video obtained from Glendale Police.

The bus driver told police she was able to drive around Gumbus' car and keep the bus moving. Several students can be heard asking the driver to pull the bus over so they could get off but she refused.

NBC News/ WTMJ