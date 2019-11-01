Mom celebrates 3 years of sobriety after overdose photo went viral

COLUMBUS, Ind. - An Indiana mother who overdosed in a car with her young son in the backseat is celebrating her sobriety three years after her overdose photo went viral on social media, Inside Edition reports.

Erika Hurt posted photos recent photos taken with her son with signs that read "Narcan saved my life" and "And now I get to have my mommy."

It has been three years since the worst day of Erika's life (and I would say it was probably the worst day of her... Posted by Ali Elizabeth Photography on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

"3 years ago I was receiving (NARCAN) to bring me back to life after I had overdosed on heroin; all while my son, my mom, and her wife stood and watched," Hurt said in a post on Facebook. "While I can admit that my son was unfortunately not enough to keep me sober then, he is my motivation today."

Read more on Hunt's story from the Inside Edition report published on WSLS.

