Missing Clark Atlanta University student found dead

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Alexis Crawford, a missing Clark Atlanta University student. (Atlanta Police Department/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA - Authorities say a missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference that the body of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford was found Friday at a park in DeKalb County.

Shields says investigators are securing arrest warrants for Crawford's friend and roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and Jones' boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley. She says one of the suspects led investigators to where Crawford's body was found.

Shields says a motive has not been clearly established but notes that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing "unwanted kissing and touching" by Brantley.

Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1.

The police chief says the case has come to "one of the saddest conclusions possible" and Shields apologized to the family.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of the suspects' names

