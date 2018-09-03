Mint rolls out quarter honoring Georgia barrier island

ATLANTA - Can't get enough of the Georgia coast? Then this could be your good-luck coin.

The U.S. Mint has released a new quarter into circulation honoring Cumberland Island National Seashore.

It's the most recent of the mint's "America the Beautiful Quarters Program," which features designs depicting national parks and other significant sites around the country.

The back of the Cumberland Island 25-cent piece shows a snowy egret about to take flight amid the island's celebrated salt marshes.

Cumberland is the largest and southernmost of Georgia's barrier islands. The island has no road connecting it to the mainland, and its relative inaccessibility has helped preserve the unique coastal habitat.

Congress established Cumberland Island National Seashore, the federally managed park on Cumberland Island, in 1972.

