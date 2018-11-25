Millions under blizzard warning as winter storm impacts holiday travel

A powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind and rain to a large swath of the country and impact travelers in the final stretch of the holiday weekend.

(CNN) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow, wind and rain to a large swath of the country and affect travelers in the final stretch of the holiday weekend.

The weather system was moving across the Midwest on Sunday. It was forecast to move into the Great Lakes region before hitting the Northeast on Monday, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

More than 25 million people across the Central Plains were under winter weather alerts Sunday morning, and 4 million people are under blizzard warnings. This includes residents of Kansas and some in parts of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

The region could see whiteouts and slick roads throughout Sunday, making travel difficult if not impossible at times, Brink said.

"It's pretty treacherous travel conditions," she said.

Forecasts say snowfall totals of 6 to 10 inches are possible across the Midwest. Some areas could receive as much as a foot of snow within the next 24 to 36 hours.

By Monday, Brink said, the storm will have moved into the Northeast. Parts of New England could see snow, while cities along the coast are forecast to receive heavy rain.

Also, 17 million people are under wind advisories. Sustained winds of between 30 and 45 mph are anticipated, with the possibility of 65 mph gusts.

The storm's impacts have been felt already by travelers on the final days of the Thanksgiving holiday rush. More than 490 US flights had been canceled by late Sunday morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware, most at Chicago's O'Hare International and Midway airports.

And an approximately 60-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Kansas has been closed, according to a tweet from the state's Department of Transportation, from WaKeeney to Russell.

