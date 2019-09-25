McDonald's hiring 2,400 people for its Houston-area restaurants

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

HOUSTON - McDonald's says it hopes to hire 2,400 people in the Houston area to work in its restaurants.

The company says that number is among the 20,000 jobs it hopes to add in Texas.

The food chain says it currently has approximately 15,000 McDonald's employees in the Greater Houston area at more than 300 restaurants.

McDonald's announced the hiring plans with a news release saying that people can apply to restaurants via Alexa and Google Assistant. Applicants can start a job application by saying, "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's" or "Ok Google, talk to McDonald's Apply Thru." As the Apply Thru is further developed for the Google Assistant, the action will be activated by simply saying, "Ok Google, help me get a job at McDonald's."

The voice experience is available on Alexa and Google Assistant devices in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the U.K., and is expected to roll out to other countries in the coming months. After opening McDonald's Apply Thru, all users need to jump-start their application process is answer a few basic questions ranging from their name, job area of interest and location. Potential applicants will receive a short text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue their application process.



