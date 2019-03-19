Massive sinkhole opens up after drunken driving crash, officials say

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - Florida authorities say a woman nearly drowned when troopers said she drunkenly crashed her car into a fire hydrant Thursday in Summerfield. Another woman who stopped to help also had to be saved by rescue crews.

Alexandrea Runyon, 22, of Lady Lake, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol say Runyon crashed a 2004 Buick into a fire hydrant.

The hydrant started spewing water after the crash and created a hole that was about 8 feet deep and 20 feet wide.

Runyon's vehicle sank to the bottom of the hole and several passersby pulled over to help.

