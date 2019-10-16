Man who had body in his vehicle killed four members of his family, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Authorities in California say this man confessed to killing four people.

Roseville police say 53-year-old Shankar Hangud drove to the Mount Shasta Police Department on Monday with a dead body in his car.

He told police there were three other victims at his apartment more than 200 miles away.

Police say the victims are two adults and two juveniles --- all are believed to be Hangud's family members.

Investigators are working to figure out a timeline of the crime and a motive.

Hangud faces four counts of murder.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.