Man uses chainsaw to break into ex-girlfriend's home, police say

It was like a scene out of a horror movie Tuesday when a seemingly jealous ex cut into the home of his former girlfriend with a chainsaw, police said.

Police said Eugene Bryant approached a home in Beaver County, Pennsylvania with a running chainsaw and started cutting his way through the back door.

More Headlines

Bryant told police he thought his ex-girlfriend was in the house with her new boyfriend. As it turned out, another man was in the house, but he was a contractor doing repair work.

After the contractor wrestled the chainsaw out of Bryant's hands, the ex-boyfriend ran away, investigators said.

No one was injured.

"I can't say I'm surprised by anything that occurs, but it's not the usual means of entering a residence. You know, normally, a door would either be pried or kicked in. This is a little bit different," said Hopewell Township Police Chief Brian Uhrmacher.

Bryant turned himself in to police a few hours after the incident.

It was not immediately known what charges he might face.

Lea Wilson with Click2Houston.com contributed to the content in this story.

Copyright CNN