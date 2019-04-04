Man robbing Subway sandwich shop falls flat on face in getaway

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a man who fell flat on his face after robbing a Subway sandwich shop.

The crime happened March 27 in the 9000 block of Cullen Boulevard, near Reed Road.

The robber walked into the Subway, immediately pulled out a gun and approached an employee at the cash register, demanding money.

The thief pulled the trigger several times, but the gun didn't go off. All the while, the thief was screaming that the employee was taking too long.

Eventually, the man got the cash and took off, but his getaway didn't go quite as smoothly. Surveillance video captured the moment he fell flat on his face.

VIDEO: Subway robber falls flat on face

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.