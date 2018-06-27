Man fights SUV in apparent road rage incident

HIALEA, Fla. - A driver took out his anger on another person's vehicle in an apparent road rage incident in Florida.

The video of the incident in Hialeah is racking up views on social media. It shows a man delivering blows, punches and kicks into the grill of an SUV.

The amateur wrestling moves performed by the man were uploaded on Instagram by only.in.hialea.305.

Hialeah police said they responded to the scene Monday at West 79th Street and 28th Avenue.

The driver of the SUV made a complaint, but did not wish to file a report, police said.

It was something like the thrilla' in Hialeah when the polo-wearing man gave a pseudo biceps flex and then broke into what looks like an old-time fighting stance, before delivering at least one right-handed blow to the front of the vehicle, knocking loose some of the grill.

Then, picking up the damaged piece with pride, he taunts the SUV driver, who puts the vehicle in reverse.

Next, the man heads toward his own car in the middle of the street, but then seems to have a change of heart and with a running start charges into the Explorer, landing a double-knee drop into the already-dented grill.

With a swagger of a cowboy, the man heads back toward the parked car with no visible limp.

The man's identity is unknown.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times on Instagram.

