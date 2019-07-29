Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge: Arkansas to name structure after Houston girl

FULTON, Ark. - It's been nearly two months since four-year old Maleah Davis was found dead in Fulton, Arkansas.

Police say she was killed and taken from her home in the Houston area and her remains dumped in southwest Arkansas.

Now, Hempstead County leaders and the state of Arkansas want to rename a bridge in this area to keep Maleah's memory alive.

Just days after Maleah's body was found in Fulton, local residents started a memorial for the young child.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton makes regular visits to the site. Singleton and other Hempstead County leaders have petitioned the state to name the bridge at Exit 18 on Interstate 30 to Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge.

“This baby was left on the side of the road not 500 feet from where we are standing right now,” Singleton told station KSLA. “A cruel thing happened to her in our county."

This week, the Arkansas Highway Commission unanimously approved the name change adding the state's support to the effort.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle says now it is up to Hempstead County leaders to pay for and design signs to locate on each side of the bridge.

Sheriff Singleton says they will do this as soon as possible.

“Our county wants to remember this young child along with along with the other missing and exploited children throughout the United States,” Singleton said. “(We want to bring) attention to keep your babies close and watch them real good."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.