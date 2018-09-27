Loyal dog helps save owner's life

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. - A loyal dog has proven that she really is man's best friend.

Tow truck driver Martin Hall Jr. was driving to a call along a remote dirt road near Coulterville, California, when he found the dog blocking his way.

Hall caught the whole story on his cellphone. He tried to feed the dog his peanut butter and jelly sandwich and share his water but he had no luck.

"That sucks this dog doesn't come to me, dogs like me sometimes," said Hall.

The dog was in the middle of nowhere. Hall then saw some clues.

"There was a flashlight on the roadway and a trail here," said Hall.

As Hall investigated the dog still wasn't warming up. He decided to head out before he heard a faint yelling in the background.

Hall walked closer to the yelling and then saw an elderly man lying in the dirt.

KSEE