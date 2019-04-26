'Like, the worst': NFL Draft ruining bachelorette parties in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The city isn't just known for country music, it's also apparently the bachelorette party capital of the country.

But all the focus on football is putting a damper on some of the pre-wedding festivities.

As the NFL closes streets, pushes pedal taverns off Broadway and brings in hundreds of thousands of football fans, infiltrating bachelorette party headquarters.

"It just changes like the crowd, like what you're here for. Like I don't wanna hang out with a bunch of football guys. Nope, I'm good. I already have to watch football on Sundays. I don't need to see anymore of that," one bachelorette said.

For the parties we talked to, the NFL draft came as a shock.

"No idea, mind blown when we landed."

"No Idea, no idea, and I think my dad's very disappointed in me that I didn't know."

"When did they start planning the draft? Because I feel like I just found out about this."

"I found out three days ago and it made me want to cry," one bachelorette said.

"She found out and told me a few months ago and I was like well we already booked it, we're not changing it," another bachelorette said.

So instead they're coming up with plans.

"If we have to fight people off we'll do it again."

"Challenges navigating Broadway, we had to get dropped off early and walk the rest of the way."

"We're still planning on using Uber, if it takes two hours, it takes two hours. It is what it is," another bachelorette said.

But in the end.

"The person who's gonna pay for this is my husband when I refuse to watch football the entire season. I'm talking no Super Bowl. Because you get married once how often does the draft happen? Every year. Every year."

Putting a little damper on these ladies' one last fling before the ring.

"Like the worst."

