K-9 deputy saves 3-month-old, rushes dying child to hospital

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy sprung into action to help save a baby's life.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida posted a video on their Facebook page of the encounter.

K-9 Deputy Jeremie Nix was heading home when a motorist flagged him down for help.

Kingston, a 3-month-old, was unresponsive and needed immediate medical attention.

Nix used his training to help, but he realized the infant needed to get to a hospital.

Nix put the newborn in his cruiser and rushed the baby to the emergency room.

Doctors said Nix's quick thinking saved Kingston's life, and the baby is now on the road to a full recovery.

